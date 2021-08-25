RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘10 clubs want me but I’ve decided to step away from coaching for now’ – Kwesi Appiah

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that about 10 clubs have enquired about his services.

‘About 10 clubs want me but I’ve decided to step away from coaching’ – Kwesi Appiah
‘About 10 clubs want me but I’ve decided to step away from coaching’ – Kwesi Appiah

The 61-year-old, however, insists he’s currently not ready to take any offers, having decided to take a rest away from management.

Recommended articles

Appiah was fired as Black Stars coach in 2014, following Ghana’s shambolic outing at the World Cup in Brazil.

Kwesi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah Pulse Ghana

However, he was reappointed Ghana coach in 2017, a post he held until his contract expired in December 2019.

"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about ten clubs who are inquiring about my service. I think I need to rest to gain my strength with my age now," Appiah told Rainbow Sports.

"I am independent, and I haven't received any offer from any club in Ghana. Samatex and Bibiani Gold Stars haven't sent me any offer, and I think it's just a rumour."

Appian further stated that he’s currently focused on resting, rather than getting back into football management.

Coach Kwasi Appiah Vows To Make Black Stars Big Again | Pulse Sport

"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure.

"I can decide to come back into coaching anytime but am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Tissue used by Lionel Messi to wipe his tears is being auctioned for $1 million

Tissue used by Lionel Messi to wipe his tears is being auctioned for $1 million

Manchester United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford