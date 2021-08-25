‘10 clubs want me but I’ve decided to step away from coaching for now’ – Kwesi Appiah

Appiah was fired as Black Stars coach in 2014, following Ghana’s shambolic outing at the World Cup in Brazil.

Pulse Ghana

However, he was reappointed Ghana coach in 2017, a post he held until his contract expired in December 2019.

"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about ten clubs who are inquiring about my service. I think I need to rest to gain my strength with my age now," Appiah told Rainbow Sports.

"I am independent, and I haven't received any offer from any club in Ghana. Samatex and Bibiani Gold Stars haven't sent me any offer, and I think it's just a rumour."

Appian further stated that he’s currently focused on resting, rather than getting back into football management.

"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure.