Opoku Afriyie died in Kumasi on Sunday to throw the Ghanaian football fraternity into a state of mourning.

Abdul Razak who was voted the African Footballer of the Year in 1978, after a splendid campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ghana as Ghana won their third title has paid a glowing tribute to his former teammate.

“I am saddened by the death of my former Kotoko and Black Stars teammate. I met Opoku Afriyie at Kotoko when I joined them From Corners Stones in 1976.

“Opoku Afriyie made my job as a midfielder very easy, because he could score even from the tightest of angles.

“I quite remember the two goals he scored as Ghana won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Uganda. May his soul rest in peace.

Opoku Afriyie

Opoku Afriyie had a great football career with Asante Kotoko where he won four league titles and also emerged league top scorer twice in 1979 and 1981 which he scored 21 goals.

He joined Hearts of Oak in 1984 and helped them to claim the league title after 4 years drought.

At the national team level, Opoku Afriyie scored two goals in the final of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as Ghana claimed the title on home soil and also represented Ghana in the 1982 AFCON which was the last time the West African football giants won a major continental title.