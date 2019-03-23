The win means that Ghana have surpassed Kenya to go top of group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and they have also avenged the first round 1-0 defeat they suffered in the hands of the East Africans.

Before the goal, Kenya had done everything to prevent their Ghanaian counterparts from finding the back of the net, by sitting back in greater minutes of the game, especially in the second half.

The first opportunity came in the early minutes when John Boye’s header in front of Kenya’s goal area went over the crossbar.

In the 20th minute a nice cross into the penalty area, saw both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew failing to connect their heads to the ball and when the ball finally found Thomas Teye Partey his shot went wayward.

Ghana were denied a goal by the centre referee, few minutes later. Andre Ayew’s header from Mubarak Wakaso’s cross was saved by the Kenyan goalie, but Ayew scored from the rebound by making a strong challenge on the shot-stopper before connecting home what should have been the opener in the 33rd minute.

Christian Atsu took on three players and created enough space for Mubarak Wakaso in Kenya’s vital area, but the Deportivo Alaves midfielder miscalculated shot went wide.

Emmanuel Boateng nearly gave the Black Stars something to smile with heading into the dressing room, yet his header to Mubarak Wakaso’s incisive freekick hit the side post.

Philemon omondi otiengo threatened Ghana’s goal area with a well taken shot, but Richard Ofori parried it over the crossbar shortly after the break.

Poor reading of the ball saw Joash Achieng Onyango rob John Boye of the ball, but Ofori quickly left his goal post to Ghana’s rescue in the 63rd minute.

Christian Atsu also became a culprit of wastefulness in the game when he misfired a chance that came his way to the relief of the visitors.

Caleb Ekuban emerged as the hero of the evening when managed to go around his marker and went for glory in the 81st minute to bring life to the Accra Sports Stadium. His shot went through the armpit of Kenyan goalie Patrick Matasi, who had annoyed the large Ghanaian crowd with his delaying tactics to hand Ghana, the all-important goal.

Kassim Nuhu Adams and Christian Atsu received much applauds from the fans. The Hoffenheim defender was solid at the back and he managed to coil most of the attacking moves of the Kenyans, while Atsu was the most creative player in the Black Stars with his dribbles and passes.