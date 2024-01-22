2023 AFCON: 3 things that could make a difference in Ghana vs Mozambique game

The Injuries

In the first group game, the Black Stars had to play without their star boy Mohammed Kudus. He then proved his importance to coach Chris Hughton's team in the match against Egypt.

The West Ham player scored two goals on his return and also brought a great deal of speed, dynamism, and creativity to the Black Stars' play. So let's hope that Kudus and his damaged hamstring have recovered well from the game against the Pharaohs.

Majeed Ashimeru, who had to leave the pitch limping just 17 minutes after half-time against Egypt, caused even greater concern.

On Sunday evening, the GFA gave the all-clear and expressed confidence that Ashimeru would be able to be on the pitch on Monday evening. Very important, since Ashimeru showed how important he can be for the team.

Against Egypt, he was the man who pulled the strings in midfield (19 of his 20 passes were on target), was strong in the tackle and contributed to the attacking play as well.

Without Kudus and Ashimeru, things could have been difficult tonight. The two showed how important they are for the team and how they could help the team to victory through individual performances even without a strong attacking concept.

The Black Stars' Offensive Concept

Speaking of the attacking concept: While there was no sign of it in the first game against the Blue Sharks, they improved in the second game.

But that was not enough.

Iñaki Williams was completely absent, not getting a single shot on target in 73 minutes. His replacement Osman Bukari did no better and was substituted after an even worse performance. Also, Jordan Ayew wasn't really performing.

Most of the times when he got the ball, he clearly didn't know what to do with it, lost it straight away, or had to play it back because he was all alone up front.

So far, it has been noticeable that Chris Hughton has set up his team well defensively, but has obviously not presented his team a concept in attack - or the team has simply been unable to implement it.

The ball was often simply kicked forward. The full-backs, who are often used as an offensive weapon in many modern systems of play, did not contribute to the attacking play at all.

The Shape of Mozambique

In their first group game, The Mambas showed a surprisingly solid defense - and were also very efficient in front of goal. The team from East Africa made it clear that they, too, have ambitions of reaching the round of 16.

In the second group game, however, there was not much sign of this determination, as they were thrashed 3-0 by Cape Verde.

It will, therefore, be interesting to see what form Mozambique will be in tonight at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. If they are as solid defensively and efficient offensively, they could make life really difficult for the Black Stars.