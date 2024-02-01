The 13th edition of the African Games will be hosted in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024, in various sporting disciplines.
2023 African Games: Black Satellites drawn against Gambia, Benin and Congo in Group A
Ghana will face the Gambia, Benin and Congo in Group A of the male football competition of the 2023 African Games.
A draw held in the Ivory Coast on Thursday, February 1, 2024, saw the qualified teams drawn into two groups of four teams each.
The Black Satellites find themselves in Group A, alongside the Gambia, Benin and Congo, while Group B is made up of Senegal, South Sudan, Uganda and Tunisia.
A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the same age category applied during the U-20 AFCON will be used for the African games.
“The CAF Executive Committee resolved that the eight Quarterfinalists at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 together with the host Ghana will qualify for the event,” the statement said.
“Also, the same age category applied during the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON will be adopted for the African Games Male Competition.”
The Black Satellites are currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as they prepare for the tournament.
Ghana last won the male football competition of the African Games in 2011 after beating South Africa 4-2 on penalties.
Meanwhile, for the women’s football competition, Ghana has been paired against Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia in Group A. Group B also contains Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco.
The Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium and Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been earmarked to host the football games.
