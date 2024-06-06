2026 WC Qualifier: Ghanaians sing Jordan Ayew's praises after Mali win

The Black Stars laboured for large spells and conceded first following Kamory Doumbia’s deflected effort, but Ernest Nuamah and Ayew scored in the second half to turn the game around.
The Black Stars of Ghana came back from a goal down to beat the Eagles of Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Bamako.
Black Stars coach Otto Addo opted for a 3-4-3 formation, with Lawrence Ati Zigi given the nod to be in the post, while the back three was made up of Alexander Djiku, Seidu Alidu and Mohammed Salisu.
The win is the first in eight (8) competitive matches for the Black Stars and this has brought some excitement to Ghanaians on social media.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ghanaians are singing the praises of Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for his winner.
These are some of their tweets below: