The Normalisation Committee (NC) was formed to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the Number 12 expose’ in 2018.

The NC is tasked to reform Ghana football and bring it back to normalcy, amongst many other things.

It was widely believed that the Normalisation Commiittee’s job was a sacrificial one, until recently when it emerged that the three members of the Committee take $4,000 every month, while the chairman receives $6500 monthly.

Dr. Kofi Amoah when queried about the whopping allowance, he and his team members receive every month indicated that he deserves more because what he takes is like national service allowance.

“If it was because of money, I wouldn’t have accepted the job. I did it because it’s service to the nation,” he told Adom TV.

“I’m not bluffing but even $50,000 wouldn’t be enough,” he added.

The Normalisation Committee’s tenure of office is expected to expire in March, but it is likely to ask for extension.