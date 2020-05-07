Olivier Urieley worked with Tinashe Gomba to bring the four Ghanaians to a non-existent team in Chiredzi.

However, the Cameroonian player agent of African Management Football has denied any wrongdoing regarding the current state of the Ghanaian players.

Urieley explained that he gave his partner US$1 000 for rentals and upkeep of the players during their trials in Zimbabwe, which he misused.

“I don’t have time to waste with Gomba because he is a crook. I don’t want any agent who cheats players. Those are professional players and they should report Gomba to the police. I gave him a lot of money for the upkeep of the players, but I am told they never got anything. I gave him over US$1 000,” he told Zimbabwean portal NewsDay.

“I thought Gomba was a genuine agent until I started to hear all these stories. I am a businessman so I don’t want to be involved in deals that tarnish my image.”

The four players– Peter Tibila (24), Francis Adjetey (23), John Adu Poku (22) and Nelson Adenyo (23) – are holed up in the Makondo area of Tshovani suburb with their fate unknown.

The players arrived in Zimbabwe on January 16, 2020 but are now clueless of their next step especially after the Zimbabwean government announced a prolonged lockdown due to Coronavirus.