5 African players who died while playing football

Marc-Vivien Fo, a 28-year-old veteran of Cameroon's national soccer team, fatally collapsed while jogging across the field in the second half of a match against Colombia at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003.Fo died after medical staff spent more than 30 minutes attempting to revive him on the side of the pitch, according to the Guardian.An autopsy later found his cause of death was a genetic condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, which causes thickening of the heart's walls that can lead to irregular heartbeat and sometimes sudden death in young athletes. Following Fo's death, two other international soccer players died of cardiac events on the field. Hungarian striker Mikls Fehr, 24, died during a 2004 match in Portugal, according to ESPN. An autopsy later found Fehr also had HCM. In 2007, Spanish midfielder Antonio Puerta, 22, suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game and died from related complications three days later in the hospital, Reuters reported. These and other sudden deaths prompted FIFA to enforce pre-competition screenings to protect athletes, according to Reuters.

Business Insider USA