The 58-year-old has been monitoring and scouting for Ghanaian players to boost his squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Appiah has already made stops at the Netherlands and Belgium and is expected to visit Spain, England, France, Italy and Germany before ending his European tour.

The Black Stars coach has given an update on the exercise, revealing that he has discovered five Dutch-born Ghanaian footballers who want to play for Ghana.

Kwesi Appiah has been scouting and monitoring Ghanaian players in Europe

“I have been visiting the players. I have been to Holland and Belgium. I have spotted about four to five players. I have seen them play a lot of times but I needed to see them and talk to them in person,” Appiah said, as quoted by Modern Ghana.

“Because some of them are willing to play for Ghana and others do not want to so you will have to see them and talk to them.

“Out of the five I have spoken to from Holland they are all willing to play for the Black Stars but there are some of them who have played for the junior national teams of Holland so we will have to do a nationality switch for them.”

Kwesi Appiah wants to sway some footballers to naturalise for Ghana

Youngsters Myron Boadu and Cody Gakpo are believed to have been watched by the Black Stars coach, as both players currently play for the Dutch U-21 team.

Appiah revealed that there are other players in Belgium who are also interested switching nationalities to play for Ghana.

"There are one or two players in Belgium too who want to represent Ghana… We will look at those who are playing top-flight football and are ready for the Black Stars,” he added.

The Black Stars will be in action next month when the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begin.

Ghana is in the same qualifying group with Sao Tome and Príncipe, South Africa and Sudan.