The 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder is noted for his strength and dazzling skills on the field of play.

But one thing Partey has done excellently is to keep his private life away from the media and the public.

READ ALSO: African players in Europe: Salah set to be top EPL scorer again

However, Pulse Sports is reliably informed that the player is currently dating a former beauty queen. The beautiful lady is known as Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi.

She won the 2013 Miss Ghana beauty pageant but was later striped off her crown after a misunderstanding with the organizers.

Below are 5 gorgeous photos of Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi;