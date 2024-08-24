ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

6 Ghanaian footballers who might change clubs in this transfer window's last days

Sammy Danso Eghan

As the 2024 summer transfer window nears its closing, several Ghanaian players are eagerly awaiting the finalisation of their transfer deals.

Ghanaian footballers who might change clubs in this transfer window's last days
Ghanaian footballers who might change clubs in this transfer window's last days

This transfer window has been particularly active for Ghanaian footballers, with a number of Black Stars players poised to embark on new journeys following their recent moves.

Recommended articles

Players such as Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Ibrahim, and Forson Amankwah have already secured new contracts.

Pulse Ghana has compiled a list of six Black Stars players who may also complete their transfers in the final days of the window.

Jordan Ayew is reportedly on the verge of joining Leicester City after the Foxes reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for the striker. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been finalised, with Leicester set to pay £8 million as the transfer fee.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana

Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey has reportedly attracted interest from Championship side Leeds United. Brighton and Hove Albion are open to selling the Ghanaian, who recently returned to full training after recovering from an injury.

Tariq Lamptey
Tariq Lamptey Pulse Ghana

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is currently a free agent and could secure a deal in the final days of the transfer window.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder has been heavily linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Italy, with recent rumours suggesting that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in talks with him over a potential move. A transfer to Saudi Arabia for Thomas Partey, who reportedly earns £250,000 per week, would make him one of the highest-paid players on the continent.

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey Pulse Ghana

Daniel Amartey moved to Turkey last year to join Besiktas from Leicester City, but he has been linked with a move away from Besiktas. The Ghanaian centre-back has struggled for playing time in the Turkish league, which has cost him his place in the Black Stars. Media reports suggest that Scottish side Celtic are considering adding Amartey to their squad.

Daniel Amartey
Daniel Amartey ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Salis Samed has been relegated to the reserves at RC Lens. He is reportedly in discussions with French sides Nantes and Montpellier, who are hoping to finalise the deal before the transfer window closes.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Forever in our hearts’ – GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing