6 Ghanaian footballers who might change clubs in this transfer window's last days

Players such as Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Ibrahim, and Forson Amankwah have already secured new contracts.

Pulse Ghana has compiled a list of six Black Stars players who may also complete their transfers in the final days of the window.

Jordan Ayew is reportedly on the verge of joining Leicester City after the Foxes reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for the striker. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been finalised, with Leicester set to pay £8 million as the transfer fee.

Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey has reportedly attracted interest from Championship side Leeds United. Brighton and Hove Albion are open to selling the Ghanaian, who recently returned to full training after recovering from an injury.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is currently a free agent and could secure a deal in the final days of the transfer window.

With only a year left on his contract and no indication from Arsenal that they will offer him a new deal, Thomas Partey’s future remains uncertain.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Italy, with recent rumours suggesting that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in talks with him over a potential move. A transfer to Saudi Arabia for Thomas Partey, who reportedly earns £250,000 per week, would make him one of the highest-paid players on the continent.

Daniel Amartey moved to Turkey last year to join Besiktas from Leicester City, but he has been linked with a move away from Besiktas. The Ghanaian centre-back has struggled for playing time in the Turkish league, which has cost him his place in the Black Stars. Media reports suggest that Scottish side Celtic are considering adding Amartey to their squad.

