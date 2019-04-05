The grey-haired Israeli was selected to man the goal post for Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club on Friday in a game that would go down in history to have witnessed the oldest footballer play.

Isaak Hayik was officially recognised in an award ceremony attended by representatives from the Guinness World Record organisation.

"I'm ready for another game," said Hayik, who made some good saves in the team's 5-1 defeat to Maccabi Ramat Gan.

"This is not only a source of pride for me but also to Israeli sports in general," added Hayik, who moved to Israel when he was four years old.

The world record was previously held by Robert Carmona of Uruguay when he played for his side Pan de Azucar at the age of 53, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records said.

Hayik, born in Iraq will celebrate his 74th birthday next week.

His milestone feat as the oldest player in the world is a record which is expected to stand for many years.