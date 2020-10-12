READ MORE: CK Akonnor makes five changes for Qatar clash

Following the defeat Pulse Ghana sports has compiled the worst defeats Ghana has suffered in the hands of their fellow African countries.

20TH October, 1951

Nigeria 5-0 Ghana

Nigeria destroyed shambolic Black Stars as they defeated them 5-0 in the annual soccer fiesta between the two West African neighbors dubbed JALCO Cup.

The game which took place in Lagos is the worst defeat ever suffered by Ghana in the hands of any Affrican country.

Anieke opened the scoring and Cyril registered two goals, with skipper Okere and Okoh scoring a goal each to spell ‘GHANA’.

18th October, 1964

Egypt 5-1 Ghana

Ghana were thrashed 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the 1964 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo.

Wilberforce Mfum gave Ghana the lead but after half time break the Egyptians rallied back and scored goals to overturn the scoreline.

Rumours emerged that ygr Black Stars players took alhocol during half time because of the cold weather. However, it was denied.

19th August, 1973

Zaire 4-1 Ghana

Ghana were handed a 4-1 mauling by Zaire now DR Congo in a replay of their 1974 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ntumba snatched the opener, before Kembo made it two, but Yaw Sam pulled one back for the Black Stars.

However, the Congolege wwent on a goal spree to score two additional goals through Kakoko and Mavuba in the 65th minute and 89th minute, respectively.

17th January, 1988

Zambia 3-0 Ghana

Zambia beat Ghana 3-0 in the first leg of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games qualifiers and Ghana in the second leg could only register a goal through Tony Yeboah’s strike.

26th November, 1993

Gambia 3-0 Ghana

Gambia hammered Ghana 3-0 in an international friendly game.

Manneh broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, before doubling the lead for the Gambians.

Loum completed the onslaught in the 57th minute.

31st January, 1996

South Africa 3-0 Ghana

The Bafana Bafana thrashed the Black Stars of Ghana 3-0 in the semi-finals of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana who were without injured Abedi Pele had no answer the play of the South Africans and in the end the Black Stars suffered one of their worst defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

John Shoes Mosheou opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, before Shaun Bartlett doubled the lead for the hosts.

Mosheou in the 87th minute executed the coup de grace to put the game beyond the reach of the Black Stars

6th January, 1997

Togo 4-0 Ghana

The Hawks of Togo stunned their more fancied side the Black Stars of Ghana as they managed to put four goals past them.

Oyawolé and Salou bagged a brace each to make victory certain for the hosts.