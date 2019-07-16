e.TV Ghana in partnership with Japan Motors have launched the 9th Edition of the annual e. TV Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk.

The Corporate Run and Walk event which is scheduled for Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on September 21 at the Silver Star Tower is aimed at bringing together corporate institutions in Ghana to promote a healthy lifestyle as well as create opportunities for networking through physical activities.

Speaking at the launch which took place on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at the Silver Star Tower, Mrs. Nosisa Doe head of e.TV Ghana in a speech delivered on behalf of Mr. Ernest Boateng CEO for Global Media Alliance Group invited first time runners to join the annual 5km Run which provides a platform for corporate institutions to network in a healthy environment.

‘’Corporate Run is nine this year, so those who have never participated in the run should come on board on 21st September, 2019 to exercise with their colleagues and other corporate and also gain inspiration and motivation to improve their overall health by remaining active’’ she said.

She added that GHc 7 from each registration will be set aside and later donated to the Ghana Blind Union as a form of support to the union. This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative that the two entities have been carrying out for the past 8 years.

“Also a percentage of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ghana Blind Union. This is something that e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors does every year to support the Ghana Blind Union through Corporate Run,” Mrs. Nosisa Doe said.

Mr. Salah Kwaku Kalmoni, who is the Event Director of Corporate Run, explained that the 5km race will start at 6:00 am from the Silver Star Towers to 37 Station, continuing to the El-Wak traffic light, then left to the Airport roundabout, to the Airport Traffic Lights and finish at the Silver Star Towers. Other activities to be held on the day include a dancing competition, fun filled aerobics session, a VIP breakfast and the awards ceremony.

He continued that the registration fee for single entry is GHS 30 while corporate entry for a group of five is GHS 300 and assured patrons of great prizes.

‘’We have exciting prize packages for winners and so we are inviting corporate institutions across Ghana to come and join us run. We are also extending the same invitation to institutions to come on board as sponsors’’ Mr. Salah Kalmoni said.

Registration centres include e.TV Ghana and Happy FM - Asylum Down, Silver Star Tower - Airport City, and YFM - Accra Mall.

The Coordinator of the Ghana Blind Union Bismarck Amoa on his part expressed gratitude to e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors for including them in the Corporate Run event.

‘’e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors have for nine years made us a part of Corporate Run and we are grateful. Inclusion is not only about money it is about giving people like us an opportunity to be part of activities in society that is true inclusion and these two organisations have given us that’’ he said.