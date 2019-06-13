France Football Magazine former organisers of the African Footballer of the Year award picked a list of 30 players who have graced the turf in African football before 42 selected renowned journalists on the continent cast their votes to place the players in order of importance.

Abedi Pele who won the African Footballer of the Year on three occasions 1991, 1992 and 1993 was the highest ranked Ghanaian in the African greatest footballer of all-time, placing 5th on the list of 30 players.

The four players who denied Abedi Pele of the first spot were Didier George Weah, Roger Milla, Samuel Eto Fils and Didier Drogba.

Didier Drogba was voted the fourth best African Footballer of all-time. The former Ivorian skipper excelled at both club and country, helping Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League coupled with several other league titles.

While Samuel Eto Phils landed the third position. The former Barcelona ace won three UEFA Champions League, two Africa Cup of Nations titles and several league titles. He was the first player to win the Africa Footballer four times.

Roger Milla, a member of the 1990 Cameroonian team that reached the quarter-finals, which was an African record was voted the African Footballer of the Year on three different occasions

And he was given the nod as the second greatest player African has ever seen.

George Oppong Weah beat them all to be crowned the best African footballer of all-time by the French Footballer of the Year.

It would be recalled that in 2007 during the 50th anniversary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the football governing body of Africa adjudged Roger Milla as the greatest African Footballer of all-time.

But 12 years on the France Footballer Magazine, the originator of African football awards have declared Weah, the only African footballer to win the FIFA Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or as the Greatest of All-time.

Abedi maintained his place in the CAF golden jubilee awards.

Michael Essien, the other Ghanaian in the list placed 26th ahead of Tarak Diab, Emmanuel Adebayor, Seydou Keita and Rashid Yekini.