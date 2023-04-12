Abedi Pele is the best celebrity father in Ghana – Delay

The television and radio presenter also picked musicians Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, and Okyeame Kwame among her favourite dads in the country.

Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele has created a football dynasty, having fathered three children who all played for the Black Stars.

His eldest son, Rahim Ayew, played at the 2010 AFCON, while Jordan Ayew has been a mainstay in the national team in the last decade, with Andre Ayew being the Black Stars’ current skipper.

“Top on the list is Abedi Pele. I’d say he’s the best father in Ghana; he is my number one father,” Delay said on her show.

“He is very hardworking. He is always there for his children even at his age. He shows up when his children are signing deals abroad. He has taken care of his children and now, the Black Stars is on their shoulders.”

She added that being a great father is “not just about posting photographs on social media. It entails a lot.”

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 58-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.