The top five European leagues comprise La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, Bundesliga in Germany, Premier League in England and Ligue 1 in France.

Below is a list of Ghanaian players who have done Ghana proud by winning titles in the top five European leagues.

Abedi Pele Ayew

The Maestro as he is affectionately called was the first Ghanaian player to win a league in any of the top five European leagues.

He was instrumental as Olympic Marseille won the French Ligue 1 in 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons.

Ibrahim Tanko

The former Black Stars striker’s five-year stint with Borussia Dortmund saw him become Bundesliga champion on two occasions: 1994-95 and 1995-96.

Samuel Osei Kuffour

He is the most decorated Ghanaian footballer having won several league titles in addition to the prestigious UEFA Champion League and the Inter-Continental Championship.

Samuel Osei Kuffour helped Bayern Munich to win six league titles, which became a record by a Ghanaian player in any of the top five European leagues: 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2004–05.

Otto Addo

The ex-Ghana international was part of the Borussia Dortmund team that won the Bundesliga in the 2001-2002 season.

Michael Essien

He is the only Ghanaian player to have won league titles in two different top five European leagues.

Michael Essien was a league winner twice with French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon in 2003-2004 and 2004-2005. Before he did it with Chelsea in 2005-06 and 2009 and 2010 seasons in the English Premier League.

Sulley Muntari

The hard-tackling midfielder won the Serie A with Inter Milan in both the 2008-09 and the 2009-2010 seasons.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The former Tottenham Hotspurs forward was a league winner with AC Milan in the 2010-11 league season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has added another league title to the one he won in the Serie A after Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions over the weekend.

Kwadwo Asamoah

The Inter Milan left full-back has won six league titles in the Serie A. He is the second player after Samuel Osei Kuffour to achieve this feat in any of the top-five European leagues.

Kwadwo Asamoah was league champion with Juventus in 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18.

Jordan Ayew

The striker helped Olympique Marseille to win the French Ligue 1 in the 2019-10 season.

Daniel Amartey

The Ghanaian defender was part of the Leicester City team that won the English Premier League for the first time in the 2015-16 season.

Jeffrey Schlupp

He played a key role as Leicester emerged as champions of the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.