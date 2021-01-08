Pele like many footballers after retirement, engage in other sporting activities other than football namely tennis, golf, Chess, etc to be in good shape.

The former Olympique Marseille playmaker was potted playing table tennis at a program at Kawukudi organized by retail partners of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Decathlon.

Abedi Pele, 56, during his playing career won the Uefa Champions League with Olympic Marseille and enjoyed successful stints with clubs including Real Tamale United, Al-Saad, FC Zurich, Lille, Lyon, and a few others.

He was the first player to win the African Footballer of the Year award on three consecutive occasions: 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars in 1982, which was the last time Ghana clinched the continental title.

He would captain the Black Stars as they reached the final of the African Cup of Nations in 1992, but lost on penalties to Ivory Coast: Abed Pele Ayew was named the best player of the tournament.

The former BBC African Footballer of the Year is also blessed to have had three of all his three sons emerged as footballers, namely Rahim Ayew, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.