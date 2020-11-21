Sky Sports in Italy understand that the club submitted one order for all squad members who wanted one, and Zlatan paid for the consoles.

Three of his team-mates, Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao have posted their new consoles on Instagram accompanied with a thank you message.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic buys AC Milan teammates PlayStation 5

Leao posted: “Thanks GOAT for the gift”, while Castillejo posted a picture of his new toy on top of the spoiler of his Lamborghini.

The new PS5 has been in high demand since Sony released the product on Thursday in Europe.

AC Milan are top of Serie A going into Sunday’s clash with Napoli