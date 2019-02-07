Kevin-Prince Boateng shocked the football fraternity when he joined Barcelona in January on a six months loan deal.

However, Calciomercato.com in a report has indicated that the Ghanaian was offered to the Italian giants, yet they rejected it and that is how come he turned his attention to Barcelona.

Milan were heavily linked with moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fabio Quagliarella and Yannick Carrasco but Gennaro Gattuso's side could not land any of their targets before signing Polish forward Krzysztof Piątek.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had two spells with AC Milan, his first coming in 2010 and the second happened in 2016.

Kevin Prince Boateng has played for several clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Sassuolo and Barcelona