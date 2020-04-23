Frederick Acheampong popularly known in the media cycle as Achie has been working as the CEO of the Miners for the past two years.

He took to his Twitter handle to break the news of his resignation from the Obuasi giants.

“End of a golden road. I have tendered in my resignation as C.E.O. of @AshantiGoldSC_

effective 30th April 2020,” he tweeted.

“I have grown and learnt immensely at the club but it’s time to move on for personal reasons.

“Thanks, Champion, the club and supporters for the opportunity #miners.”

Frederick Acheampong at AshGold has risen to the high position of Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which is the highest decision-making body of Ghana football.