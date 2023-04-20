Achraf Hakimi is a demon if he placed properties in mother’s name – Blakk Rasta

Last week, Hakimi made the headlines over his protracted divorce case with his estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

The couple tied the knot some years ago and are blessed with two children, although Hiba is 12 years older than her husband.

However, they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after Hakimi was accused of raping another woman in February.

Reports from France subsequently claimed the divorce case of the pair had taken another twist over the sharing of assets.

French magazine First Mag reported that Hiba wanted half of Hakimi's assets and fortune, but was left surprised when she found out that he had placed everything in his mother’s name.

Although the reports remain unsubstantiated, Blakk Rasta is of the view that Hakimi would be robbing his wife if he actually pushed through with such a move.

Pulse Nigeria

"Beside every successful man, is a woman. Whether she is a slay queen or she a demon, you get married and from when you got married, you started to build up an empire, and when it is time to depart, you want to keep everything for yourself, what kind of a demon are you (Hakimi)?” he said on 3FM.

"And people are clapping for Achraf Hakimi because he has bequeathed everything to his mother. He is a thief and is robbing the woman of what she deserves.”

Meanwhile, Saida Mouh, the mother of footballer Hakimi, has suggested that there’s nothing wrong even if news of her son transferring all his fortune to her was true.

According to Saida Mouh, her son would not be able to get rid of his partner Hiba Abouk if he didn’t take drastic steps.

She further noted that if her son actually took such a step, then she wasn’t aware of it, but maintained that there was nothing wrong with such a decision.

“If he has taken any action to protect himself, I'm unaware of it,” the player’s mother said, as quoted by Morocco World News.

“What's the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”