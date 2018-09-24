Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host FIFA Best

Pulse.com.gh logo
Idris Elba has been named as the host of the 2018 FIFA Best

Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent, Idris Elba has been announced as the host of the 2018 FIFA Best Awards.

The FIFA Best Awards will be held on Monday, October 24 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor would be assisted by French journalist and sports presenter, Anne-Laure Bonnet at the star-studded event, which would again be staged in the English

A passionate Arsenal fan, Idris is recognised as one of the best actors in the world. He is a Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor who has featured in movies like "Thor," "Dark Tower" and "Beasts of No Nation."

He played Nelson Mandela in his biopic, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

British rock band Kasabian and percussion group Stomp will also be performing at the awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luca Modric are the nominees for the Best Player award, the main award of the FIFA Best Awards.

Mr. Idris Elba, British actor, would return as host for The Best FIFA Football Awards, fixed for September 24, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“I’m a massive football fan, so I am delighted to return again this year to present “The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018.

“It’s not just an honour but a huge thrill and a pleasure to be sharing a stage with the greatest footballers in the world.”

Bonnet, on the otherhand, is an experienced and multilingual broadcast journalist, who currently works for beINSPORTS in her native France.

Bonnet, one of the leading sports presenters in France, she also speaks fluent English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish, along with some German and Russian.

Family background

His father, Winston, was a Sierra Leonean who worked at Ford Dagenham, and his mother, Eve, was Ghanaian.

He is a half Ghanaian, half Sierra Leonean.

