Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome Boateng


Russia 2018 Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome Boateng

The Bayern defender stood by Mesut Ozil when he came under criticisms in Germany

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome Boateng play

Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng believes some of the Germany national team players betrayed Mesut Ozil when he was criticized for taking a photo with the Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The Arsenal playmaker retired from international football citing racism and disrespect as reasons for hanging up his boot.

The Gunners star claimed afterward that "I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

While teammates like Toni  Kroos and Thomas Muller have criticised the comment, Jerome Boateng has backed up the midfielder.

"Where were the teammates who thanked Mesut? Apparently, they did not dare to make any comments because they thought it would not go down well with the Germany fans," Boateng told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Boateng added that Germans should still be grateful to the former World Cup winner.

"It's not about that photo. It's about a great player who has won the World Cup with us. Who has won a lot of caps, who changed German football a bit. A No. 10 with a migratory background.

"You must thank him. To abide, I think that's sad!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut Video Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut
Football: German league launches eSports tournament for Bundesliga clubs Football German league launches eSports tournament for Bundesliga clubs
European Football: 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League European Football 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League
CAF Champions League: Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1 CAF Champions League Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1
EA Sports: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Football: Pochettino won't rush Alli back despite Spurs slump Football Pochettino won't rush Alli back despite Spurs slump

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Messi Barcelona forward surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League recordbullet
2 The GOAT Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in...bullet
3 Teary Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Juventus Champions League debutbullet
4 Football Super sub Firmino hands Liverpool flying Champions League...bullet
5 Good Start Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
6 EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in...bullet
8 Profile Lucy Quist: the most powerful woman in Ghanaian...bullet
9 Football Tearful Ronaldo sent off on Champions League...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Results and goals on first day...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK...bullet

Football

These are the 11 times Cristiano Ronaldo saw red
Portuguese Skipper 11 times Cristiano Ronaldo saw red
Nabil Fekir celebrates at the end of Lyon's stunning win away to Manchester City
Football Lyon fly flag for France as PSG, Monaco disappoint in Europe
Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat
Black Stars Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo received support from team-mate Federico Bernardeschi as he expressed disbelief after receiving a red card in Valencia
Football Juve march on but Ronaldo faces further punishment for red card
X
Advertisement