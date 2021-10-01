Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

She went ahead to share a screen recording of her Instagram story and the people who had viewed it.

“I swear Cristiano Ronaldo checked my story. This isn’t a joke or photoshop. Haaaa I don die,” an excited Awelewa wrote.

In June, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The 36-year-old has a huge presence on social media, which makes him a magnet for brands and products.

In January 2020, Ronaldo became the first athlete to reach 200 million followers and he’s now extended it to over 300 million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has more followers than Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Neymar.

As it stands, only the official account of Instagram has more followers than the former Juventus and Real Madrid winger.