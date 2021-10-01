The Nigerian actress and producer took to social media to express her delight after the Manchester United striker’s act.
Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story
Film-maker Funmi Awelewa couldn’t hide her joy after superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story.
She went ahead to share a screen recording of her Instagram story and the people who had viewed it.
“I swear Cristiano Ronaldo checked my story. This isn’t a joke or photoshop. Haaaa I don die,” an excited Awelewa wrote.
In June, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.
The 36-year-old has a huge presence on social media, which makes him a magnet for brands and products.
In January 2020, Ronaldo became the first athlete to reach 200 million followers and he’s now extended it to over 300 million.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has more followers than Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Neymar.
As it stands, only the official account of Instagram has more followers than the former Juventus and Real Madrid winger.
You can now understand why the Nigerian actress was over the moon after the Manchester United forward viewed her Instagram story.
