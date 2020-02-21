Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars made the headlines for the wrong reason on Wednesday when they started their midweek league clash with ten players because of superstition.

Both teams were reportedly told by spiritualists that whoever starts the game with 11 men would suffer a defeat.

READ MORE: Superstition: 3 times Ghana Premier League clubs started a game with ten players each

The start of the game delayed because Martin Antwi and Farouk Adams for Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars, respectively complained of slight pain when the game was about starting, but the referee whistled for the game to kick-off because their treatment was delaying.

They stayed on the bench until after the half-time break before they joined the game.

Samuel Bioh emerged the hero of the game when he scored a 92nd-minute goal to give Aduana Stars a sweat victory.

Coach of Aduana Stars W.O Tandoh has shifted the blame on Maxwell, lashing out at him that he is a village coach, so he came to Dormaa without any tactics but superstition on his mind.

“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach who came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana football & new generation of footballers,” he said.

“He didn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko deploy such bush tactics in London, Hearts will beat them.”

Reach me via:

@FreemanYeboa