The court earlier charged the defender with two counts – careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm to a police officer.

The additional charges are failing to report the accident to the police and failing to stop to attend to an accident victim.

The rest are driving a motor vehicle without valid road user certificates and driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, who presented the case to the Berekum circuit court, presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako said Adams was driving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GW 5882-17 from Sunyani towards Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The incident happened around 19:00GMT on Monday, March 1, 2021, on the Asuotiano – Asuhyiae road, but the player was only apprehended on Tuesday, following police investigations.

The police officer, Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko of Wamfie Police Station, reportedly died on the spot and his body has since been deposited at the Dormaa Presby Hospital.

According to the police statement sighted by Citi Sports, Constable Maatey was on snap check duty with a certain Sgt. Ibrahim Karim and sought permission to go to town to buy mosquito repellant.

But after being gone for several hours, colleague officers tried to reach him to no avail. According to the statement, police were alerted to a lifeless body suspected to be an accident victim on the Asuotiano-Asuhyiae road around 7am on Tuesday.

When police officers got to the scene, they discovered that the body was that of Constable Maatey and investigations immediately commenced, leading to the arrest of the Aduana Stars center back.

The 31-year-old joined Aduana Stars from Elmina Sharks in January 2018 on a two-year deal and only recently extended his contract in January 2021 for a further year.