Nigeria billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Atedola have promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria $50,000 and $25,000, respectively for every goal they will score against Algeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Super Eagles have knocked out two African giants Cameroon in the round of 16 and South Africa in the quarter-finals to reach the semi-finals of AFCON 2019.

The performance of the senior male national football team of Nigeria has been greeted with many applauds and it has restored the confidence of the football-loving fans back home in them.

Aliko Dangote, who is the richest man in Africa and his fellow Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, thrilled with the enthusiasm shown by the Super Eagles have promised the team $50,000 and $25,000, respectively for every goal they will score against their semi-finals opponents Algeria.

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) revealed this while meeting with the players after the Quarter-final match against South Africa in Egypt.

"Aliko has told me to tell you... for every goal that you scored, once you scored 10 goals, you get $500,000. If you score one goal it's $50,000. Femi Otedola, too, I have called him, $25,000 for every goal scored. So whether they (Algeria) reply or no reply, just keep scoring.

"It is not about the monetary value, which is also very important, it is about the zeal that we have demonstrated in achieving the appreciable success we have achieved so far in the tournament.

"It is very appreciated and the entire country is thankful and good mood, everybody is happy."

He enjoined them to continue to listen to the technical crew.

Nigeria will play Algeria on Sunday while Senegal play Tunisia at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, AFCON is the continent’s biggest football showpiece which kicked off last month in Egypt.