Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F match by 2-0 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey helped the Stars secure their first win in the tournament and also to finish top of their group.

The Black Stars struggled to keep the ball in the most part of the first half. The team were clumsy and lost ball to their opponents in most cases.

Guinea-Bissau were not a walkover in the early stages of the game as was expected. They threatened the Black Stars and almost scored when their player, Brito Silva’s powerful bending shot was pushed onto the bar by Richard Ofori.

The Stars grew into the game and created some chances, with Jordan Ayew hitting the post in the first half. The first half ended by a goalless draw.

In the second half, the Black Stars came out all guns blazing. Jordan Ayew ran onto a long pass forward, beat his marker easily and bent a delightful finish into the top corner.

The Black Stars continued to play impressive football leading to a second goal, scored by Thomas Partey.

Both sides had countless chances of scoring but at the end of full time, it was the Black Stars of Ghana who were able to convert their chances into goals.

Black Stars Midfielder Mubarak Wakasu won man of the match award after 95 minutes of play.

In Group F, Ghana and Cameroon qualified to the next stage. The Black Stars topped the group with five points.