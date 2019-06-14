The English-born Ghanaian currently plays for Reading in the Championship and is likely to start at right-back for the Black Stars, should he remain fit.

Yiadom earned his first international call-up in 2016 but made his Black Stars debut a year later at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

He has since been capped five times: Pulse Sports delves into his career path ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

Andy Yiadom has played all his life in England, having been born in the city of London. The 27-year-old began his career in the youth team of Watford but was never offered a professional contract.

He later joined Hayes & Yeading United in the lower-tiers on English football. There, he made31 appearances, before moving to fellow Conference Premier club Braintree Town in August 2011.

The right-back impressed at Braintree Town in his single season at the club, scoring seven goals. Yiadom’s exploits were obvious for all to see and he soon caught the attention of League Two side Barnet.

The Ghanaian ended up making over 150 appearances for Barnet in a four-year spell, before opting to join Championship outfit Barnsley upon the expiration of his contract.

Yiadom has been since playing in the Championship and is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the division. Since joining Reading in the summer of 2018, the defender has made 46 appearances in all competitions.

He remains one of the regular players in the team and contributed four assists last season for the Championship side.

Yiadom, though, has not been a regular feature for the Black Stars, having been unlucky with injuries during periods of international games.

However, he seems to have found favour with Coach Kwesi Appiah. The right-back has been regularly invited to the national team since the 58-year-old was reappointed Black Stars coach.

As the 2019 AFCON beckons, Yiadom will be looking to impress, having made a just one appearance during the last tournament.

The Reading defender is currently in better shape than any other Ghanaian right-back and should be able to provide the kind of width that the Black Stars have lacked in recent years.

At 27, Yiadom is at the right age to peak and he now has the opportunity to cement a place in the Ghana national team, starting with the 2019 AFCON.