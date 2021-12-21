AFCON 2021: Nobody interfered with my squad selection – Milovan Rajevac

Defending his call-ups to journalists at a press conference, he said he personally named the squad together with his assistants.

“Nobody interfered with my selection. This is a squad that I decided with my assistants,” Rajevac said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars squad for the tournament is made up of five players from the Ghana Premier League.

The local players are Hearts of Ok goalkeeper Richard Attah, Dream FC’s Philemon Baffour, Real Tamale United’s David Abagna, Dreams FC’s Abdul Fatau Issahaku and Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The usual suspects are also in the squad, including captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot has also been named in the squad while regular shot-stopper Richard Ofori misses out after battling injuries in recent months.

In defence, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman are all in there, with Khalid Mumin making getting a debut call-up.

In midfield, Baba Iddrisu, Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo and Kudus Mohammed have also made the cut.

Meanwhile, the forwards selected include Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Benjamin Tetteh and AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan, who missed last month's international matches after turning down a call-up.

The Black Stars will camp in Doha Qatar, before travelling to Cameroon on January 7, 2022 for the AFCON tournament.