According to him, getting the first goal will be very key if Bafana Bafana are to walk away with a win.

The Black Stars will host South Africa in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ahead of the game, Ntseki has outlined his game plan, insisting his side will adopt a cautious approach but will target the first goal.

South Africa coach, Molefi Ntseki

"We have to be very careful. Starting on the front foot can get us an early goal and unsettle Ghana,” the Bafana Bafana coach said.

“But at the same time, if you give Ghana too much possession, they can easily hurt you.

"They are at home‚ they will have the support and confidence. So, it’s a game where one has to be very cautious."

Ghana is paired in the same qualifying group with South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.

After Thursday’s game against South Africa, the Black Stars will travel to face Sao Tome and Principe in the second group game on Monday.