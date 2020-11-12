A double from captain Andre Ayew was enough to secure all three points for CK Akonnor’s side at the Cape Coast stadium.

On a day when Ghana lost former president Jerry John Rawlings to the cold hands of death, the Black Stars put a bit of smiles of the faces of Ghanaians with an important win.

The team had observed a one minute silence and worn black armbands in honour of the fallen ex-president before the start of the game.

READ ALSO: Black Stars observe a minute silence in honour of Rawlings before Sudan clash

And it took just 18 minutes for Ghana to open the scoring, as Andre Ayew’s free-kick flew straight into the back of the net.

Sudan responded with a series of attacks of their own and looked dangerous on the counter attack, however, the Black Stars held firm.

The Northeast African side started the second half as the better side, prompting Akonnor into some tactical changes.

With the game looking like it will end with a lone goal, Ayew produced another moment of magic, releasing a thunderbolt to make it 2-0 to Ghana.

The win against Sudan sees the Black Stars maintain top spot in Group C of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with nine points from three games.

Ghana will, however, play against Sudan again in Khartoum on Monday – a game in which a win could secure the country’s qualification to the AFCON in Cameroon.