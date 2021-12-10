Afena-Gyan is not yet ready to play for Ghana at AFCON, says agent

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 last month.

Pulse Ghana

In November, the teenager was handed a call-up for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, but he turned it down.

And his agent believes the player must be allowed to develop rather than being rushed to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming AFCON.

"For Afcon, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," Oliver Arthur said in an interview with Joy FM.

"I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I'm saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team.”

In a separate interview with Angel TV, the Ghanaian agent also noted that Afena-Gyan is currently worth €20 million in the transfer market.

"It will really be difficult. Very difficult. Range? Maybe between €15m-€20m. For what he's done and the abilities he possesses, I think, yes, €20m," he said.