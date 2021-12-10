The 18-year-old has made a massive impact in the Serie A for AS Roma since making his senior debut in October.
Afena-Gyan is not yet ready to play for Ghana at AFCON, says agent
Felix Afena-Gyan is not ready to feature at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), his agent Oliver Arthur, has said.
Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 last month.
In November, the teenager was handed a call-up for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, but he turned it down.
And his agent believes the player must be allowed to develop rather than being rushed to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming AFCON.
"For Afcon, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," Oliver Arthur said in an interview with Joy FM.
"I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I'm saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team.”
In a separate interview with Angel TV, the Ghanaian agent also noted that Afena-Gyan is currently worth €20 million in the transfer market.
"It will really be difficult. Very difficult. Range? Maybe between €15m-€20m. For what he's done and the abilities he possesses, I think, yes, €20m," he said.
Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan is currently unable to play for AS Roma after testing positive for COVID-19.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh