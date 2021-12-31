Afena-Gyan’s goal against Genoa voted AS Roma fans’ goal of the year

The 18-year-old started 2021 playing non-league football in Ghana but has quickly risen to the very top.

He has made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma in October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

His second goal came courtesy of his individual brilliance as he pounced on a loose ball before unleashing a curling effort from 35 yards that left the net bulging.

In a post on Twitter, Roma shared a video of the said goal accompanied by the caption: “Congratulations to Felix Afena-Gyan, after his strike against Genoa won our fan vote!”

Meanwhile, the Roma teenager has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

However, reports are rife that Afena-Gyan is likely to turn down the invite, having previously refused a call-up.

Last month, the player’s agent said he must be allowed to develop rather than being rushed to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming AFCON.

"For AFCON, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," Oliver Arthur said in an interview with Joy FM.

"I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I'm saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team."