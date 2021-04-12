African players in Europe: 28-goal Salah sparks fightback

The Malian came on with an hour gone in RB Leipzig's 4-1 win at Werder Bremen, a result which trimmed Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead to five points. With his team 3-1 up, Haidara was involved in the build-up as Marcel Sabitzer finished off a counter attack to score Leipzig's fourth.

ELLYES SKHIRI (Cologne)

The Tunisian scored his fifth of the season in his side's 3-2 home loss against Mainz. Skhiri thought he had secured relegation-threatened Cologne a point when he netted on 61 minutes, but they conceded a late goal.

PHILLIP MWENE (Mainz)

Mainz defender Mwene, who has declared his eligibility for Kenya, went from villain to hero in the win over Cologne. He conceded a harsh first-half handball penalty but redeemed himself in the second half with a hand in both Mainz goals.

FRANCE

WAHBI KHAZRI (Saint-Etienne)

The Tunisia attacker hit his first career hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Bordeaux. Saint-Etienne have won three of their past four games to climb free of a potential relegation battle, with Khazri scoring five times in that run.

ANDY DELORT (Montpellier)

The Montpellier forward scored inside the opening minute in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Marseille. Delort has struck 11 goals in 24 league games this season, but his commitment to Algeria appeared to be questioned by coach Djamel Belmadi after he was not involved in last month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.