Acquah netted his second goal of the season in the 3-0 win at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

The 27-year-old doubled Empoli's lead before halftime after Krunic had opened the scoring on 34 minutes.

Acquah received a fine pass from Diego Farias and showed brilliant composure inside the box to bury the ball into the bottom left corner.

Farias sealed the win with a fantastic solo effort in the second half.

The victory takes Empoli three points above the relegation zone.