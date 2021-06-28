RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afriyie Barnieh explains goal celebration against Kotoko in Super Clash

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has opened on his special goal celebration against Asante Kotoko.

According to him, he wanted to appreciate his sister who gifted him a shirt when he celebrated his birthday the previous day.

The 20-year-old was the match-winner as the Phobians defeated their rivals 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

While celebrating, Barnieh raced across the pitch to pick up a customised shirt on the bench, before brandishing it in front of the fans.

The said shirt had the forward’s photo on it, as well as a message which read: “Happy birthday, bro.”

In the aftermath of the game, the Hearts no.18 explained why he decided to celebrate his goal in that manner.

“My sister got me a customised shirt for my birthday so when I scored, I celebrated by showing it to the crowd to appreciate her,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

Meanwhile, Hearts have now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.

Samuel Boadu’s side now needs to win two out of their remaining three league matches to be crowned champions.

