He took to his social medial handle to post that age is just a number, ahead of his outfit Monza’s game on Tuesday.

Boateng was the toast of the fans on Tuesday as he put up a thrilling performance as his new side Monza defeated Entella on Tuesday.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is 33 years and players in their 30s will be nearing their retirement, but he believes there is much football years ahead of him.

“Age is just a number, STILL FLYING 💎💎” he posted

Boateng has netted 4 goals in 9 matches for AC Monza so far this term.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Monza this season to help his former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi to start a new project with Italian Serie B side.

The Ghanaian has had an illustrious football career, having played for Hertha BSC, Tottenham Hotspurs, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Shalke O4, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona and now Monza.

The Ghanaian forward is aiming at helping Monza secure promotion from the Italian Serie B to the Serie A, which is the topflight league.

He has been joined by his former AC Milan teammate Mario Balotelli at the club.

Aside from a successful club career, Kevin-Prince Boateng has also excelled with senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

He represented the West African country during the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in South and Brazil, respectively.

Boateng scored a goal in the 2010 Mundial as Ghana reached the quarter-finals, but in the 2014 tournament he was sacked from the camp of the team alongside Sulley Muntari.