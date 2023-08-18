Watch: Agyemang-Badu joins affluent East Legon Young Executive Club

A video shared on UTV’s TikTok page showed the latest inductees into the Club, with Despite's son Kennedy Osei and Agyemang-Badu part of them.

“We officially introduce to you Members of East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club,” the caption read.

The East Legon Executive Club is made up of some of the wealthiest men in the country, including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ex-Bayern Munich and Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour is also a member of the affluent Club.

Meanwhile, Agyemang-Badu called time on international football at the age of 30 two years ago.

He was a member of the Black Satellites side that clinched the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

He was also part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury.