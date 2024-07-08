ADVERTISEMENT
Ahmed Refaat: Egyptian footballer dies after cardiac arrest

Emmanuel Ayamga

Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat has passed away, months after he suffered a cardiac arrest while featuring in a game.

Refaat collapsed on the pitch during an Egypt Premier League game between Modern Future and Al-Ittihad Alexandria in March.

The 31-year-old was subsequently placed in an intensive care unit and fitted with a pacemaker.

The former Zamalek player had earlier announced that he was quitting football due to his health condition but was confirmed dead on Saturday.

"Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, as a result of a serious deterioration in his health," a statement from his club said.

"He was transferred to the hospital to die after an uphill journey of struggle following the health crisis that occurred on March 11 2024."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also extended its condolences to Reefat and his family.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) is saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Egyptian player Ahmed Refaat who played for Morden Future in the Egyptian Premier League,” the continent’s governing body said.

“Refaat, 31, suffered cardiac arrest a few months ago and died on Saturday, 06 July 2024.

“CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe conveys heartfelt condolences to the family of Ahmed Refaat, Egyptian Football Association (“EFA”) and the Egyptian Football family. May Ahmed Refaat’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

Meanwhile, Egypt captain and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the death of his international teammate.

"May God grant patience to his family and all his loved ones,” Salah wrote.

