The former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) said the president may be personally incorruptible but he has appointed people who are corrupt, thereby making him complicit as well.

He was speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Friday.

He said: “People voted because the President had promised that he was going to tackle corruption head on, so he raised our expectation.

Vitus Azeem

"So, in my observation, he has failed because he may be personally incorruptible but he appoints people who do things wrongly but he has not done anything about it. So, he cannot be exonerated from blame. I think he has failed. “

He also slammed the president for taking halfhearted measures in the fight against corruption.

"People are sacked, others are suspended but what really is the basis? There are halfhearted measures that he takes.

"And that doesn’t discourage anybody from engaging in corruption. You see what is happening and you begin to question if they are serious actions or they are just taking it because people are making noise. If you decide to do something then you have to do it seriously. Why must it take him too long for him to get the lawyers and investigators to do their jobs.”