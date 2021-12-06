Akufo-Addo said this when a delegation from Hearts paid him a courtesy call at the Jubilee House ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura.

Led by Vincent Sowah Odotei, other members of the delegation were Ivy Mills, Alhaji Imoro Briamah and the team’s manager Samuel Boadu.

The President was, however, quick to add that he will always support Hearts when they are playing in Africa and gave the team GHc1 million for their continental campaign.

“Unfortunately, I will not be here on Sunday because I have official business outside the country but I will be with you in spirit but I will donate to your campaign the same way I supported Asante Kotoko when they were going to Africa,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I wish you more success in the competition but as far as the league is concerned, I cannot say that I wish you well because the people in Kumasi will be very upset if I say that but nevertheless, I support your journey in Africa.”

Meanwhile, Hearts’ hopes of reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup were dashed when they lost 4-0 to JS Saoura on Sunday.