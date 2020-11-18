According to Ghanasoccernet.com a source told them of the interest from the Saudi Arabian side.

And added that the club is ready to pay Ayew weekly wages of $200,000 to attract him to join the side.

It is understood that agents involved in deal held a meeting with officials of Al Ahli Jeddah to deliberate on the offer to both the player and Swansea City.

It is believed that Ahli’s interest in the former Olympique Marseille player was sparked by his display against Sudan last week in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Coach of Ahli Vladan Milojevic who was monitoring his player Samuel Owusu when playing against Sudan was pleased with the performance of Andre Ayew, who scored two goals to win the game for Ghana.

The 30-year-old has been in an impeccable form for both club and country for some time now.

In the 2019/2020 season, the Ghana skipper bagged 18 goals in 47 games and just 12 matches played this season, he has already registered five goals for the Swans.

In the shirt of the Black Stars, he has scored four goals in three games in 2020- two against Saudi Arabia in Ghana’s 5-1 win over the Asians in a friendly and scored both goals as the Black Stars edged Sudan in the first leg of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers.

The former BBC African Footballer picked up an injury during Ghana’s 2-0 win over Sudan in Cape Coast, so he missed out on the second leg which the Black Stars lost 1-0 against the North Africans.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time Andre Ayew has been involved in a big-money move. In 2016, after his phenomenal first season with Swansea City, West Ham cough up 20.5 million pounds for his signature which became a club-record signing.

However, as a result of injuries and inconsistency, he failed to live up to the billing.

But following a loan spell at Fenerbache and Swansea City, he rediscovered his form.

Andre Ayew is the deputy skipper of Swansea City, who tied him down on a permanent deal after his loan spell from West Ham, by paying 18 million pounds to the Hammers.

Aside from his performance, Ayew is a proven leader at both club and country.

He is the skipper of the Black Stars of Ghana and captained the team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt and also the Vice-Captain of Swansea City.