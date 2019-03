Albert Adomah came off the bench to score as Aston Villa walloped Middlesbrough 3-0 to jump into the Championship play-offs position.

John McGinn ran the show as he set up the first goal for Anwar El Ghazi in the 28th minute.

Villa took the game beyond the visitors following McGinn’s 44th minute superb strike.

A late goal from substitute Albert Adomah completed the rout to give Villa a fourth consecutive win that sent yet another message to the rest of the Championship