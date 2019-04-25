Alberta Sackey who captained Ghana in two consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup hit the back of the net twice as the Black Queens defeated Australia 2-1 in the 2003 campaign.

One of her two goals has been nominated among a list of ten goals to compete for the best goal in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The decision by FIFA to nominate the ten best goals since the inception of the competition is to whip up enthusiasm for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is two months away.

Ghana didn’t qualify for the tournament through the West Africans would take consolation from Alberta Sackey’s heroic feat in 2003 which has earned her the nomination.

Alberta Sackey’s two goals handed Ghana their first ever win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after having failed to pick up any win in 1999, which was their maiden tournament.

However, Ghana who had lost their first two games 1-0 and 3-0 against China and Russia, respectively couldn’t qualify from the group despite responding very well against Australia, because the group had been decided prior to final games.

FIFA is asking fans to vote for the greatest goal in the Women’s World Cup history and fans have up to May 6, to vote to make their choice and help their favourite goal win.

To vote, fans will have to log on to www.fifa.com and to FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

Some of the goals that have been shortlisted are:

Brazil’s Marta Vieira da Silva (China 2007 WWC)

USA’s Carla Llyod (Canada 2015 WWC):

Mexico’s Monica Ocampo (Germany 2011 WWC)