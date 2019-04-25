Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo were the only players who won the PFA Player of the Year for two consecutive terms amongst the 45 stars who have won the award thus far.

Vigil Van Dijk of Netherland and Liverpool is the latest player to join the list of winners of the most prestigious individual award in the English league.

According to Daily Mail, Van Dijk will officially be named as the PFA Player of the Year in the course of the week.

Below is the full list of previous winners of the award:

Year  PFA Winner  Country       Club

2019 Vigil Van Dijk     Netherlands  Liverpool

2018 Mohammed Salah Egypt       Liverpool

2017  N’Golo Kante  France  Chelsea

2016  Riyad Mahrez  France  Leicester City

2015  Eden Hazard  Belgium  Chelsea

2014  Luis Suárez  Argentine  Liverpool

2013  Gareth Bale  Wales  Tottenham

2012  Robin van Persie  Netherlands  Manchester United

2011  Gareth Bale  Wales  Tottenham

2010  Wayne Rooney  England  Manchester United

2009  Ryan Giggs  Wales  Manchester United

2008  Cristiano Ronaldo  Portugal  Manchester Unite

2007  Cristiano Ronaldo  Portugal  Manchester United

2006  Steven Gerrard  England  Liverpool

2005  John Terry  England  Chelse

2004  Thierry Henry  France  Arsenal

2003  Thierry Henry  France  Arsenal

2002  Ruud van Nistelrooy  Holland  Manchester United

2001  Teddy Sheringham  England  Manchester United

2000  Roy Keane  Irland  Manchester United

1999  David Ginola  France  Tottenham

1998  Dennis Bergkamp  Holland  Arsenal

1997  Alan Shearer  England  Newcastle United

1996  Les Ferdinand  Great Britain  Newcastle United

1995  Alan Shearer  Great Britain  Blackburn Rovers

1994  Eric Cantona  France  Manchester United

1993  Paul McGrath  Ireland  Aston Villa

1992  Gary Pallister  England  Manchester United

1991  Mark Hughes  Wales  Manchester United

1990  David Platt  England  Aston Villa

1989  Mark Hughes  Wales  Manchester United

1988  John Barnes  England  Liverpool

1987  Clive Allen  England  Tottenham

1986  Gary Lineker  England  Everton

1985  Peter Reid  England  Everton

1984  Ian Rush  Wales  Liverpool

1983  Kenny Dalglish  Scotland  Liverpool

1982  Kevin Keegan  England  Southampton

1981  John Wark  Scotland  Ipswich Town

1980  Terry McDermott  England  Liverpool

1979  Liam Brady  Irland  Arsenal

1978  Peter Shilton  England  Nottingham Forest

1977  Andy Gray  Scotland  Aston Villa

1976  Pat Jennings  Northern Ireland  Tottenham

1975  Colin Todd  England  Derby County

1974  Norman Hunter  England  Leeds United