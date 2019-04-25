Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo were the only players who won the PFA Player of the Year for two consecutive terms amongst the 45 stars who have won the award thus far.

Vigil Van Dijk of Netherland and Liverpool is the latest player to join the list of winners of the most prestigious individual award in the English league.

According to Daily Mail, Van Dijk will officially be named as the PFA Player of the Year in the course of the week.

Below is the full list of previous winners of the award:

Year PFA Winner Country Club

2019 Vigil Van Dijk Netherlands Liverpool

2018 Mohammed Salah Egypt Liverpool

2017 N’Golo Kante France Chelsea

2016 Riyad Mahrez France Leicester City

2015 Eden Hazard Belgium Chelsea

2014 Luis Suárez Argentine Liverpool

2013 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham

2012 Robin van Persie Netherlands Manchester United

2011 Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham

2010 Wayne Rooney England Manchester United

2009 Ryan Giggs Wales Manchester United

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester Unite

2007 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United

2006 Steven Gerrard England Liverpool

2005 John Terry England Chelse

2004 Thierry Henry France Arsenal

2003 Thierry Henry France Arsenal

2002 Ruud van Nistelrooy Holland Manchester United

2001 Teddy Sheringham England Manchester United

2000 Roy Keane Irland Manchester United

1999 David Ginola France Tottenham

1998 Dennis Bergkamp Holland Arsenal

1997 Alan Shearer England Newcastle United

1996 Les Ferdinand Great Britain Newcastle United

1995 Alan Shearer Great Britain Blackburn Rovers

1994 Eric Cantona France Manchester United

1993 Paul McGrath Ireland Aston Villa

1992 Gary Pallister England Manchester United

1991 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United

1990 David Platt England Aston Villa

1989 Mark Hughes Wales Manchester United

1988 John Barnes England Liverpool

1987 Clive Allen England Tottenham

1986 Gary Lineker England Everton

1985 Peter Reid England Everton

1984 Ian Rush Wales Liverpool

1983 Kenny Dalglish Scotland Liverpool

1982 Kevin Keegan England Southampton

1981 John Wark Scotland Ipswich Town

1980 Terry McDermott England Liverpool

1979 Liam Brady Irland Arsenal

1978 Peter Shilton England Nottingham Forest

1977 Andy Gray Scotland Aston Villa

1976 Pat Jennings Northern Ireland Tottenham

1975 Colin Todd England Derby County

1974 Norman Hunter England Leeds United