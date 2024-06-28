Alexander Djiku begins pre-season training under Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce

The 29-year-old is, therefore, set to join a select list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Chelsea manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

While Mourinho started his pre-season camp a few weeks ago, Djiku was granted an extended break after he featured in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Ghanaian centre-back later took advantage of the off-season and jetted off to a resort in Mauritius to holiday with his wife, Heley.

However, he is now back in pre-season and will be assessed by Mourinho, who is said to be a huge fan of the defender.

Djiku has been a key player at Fenerbahce since joining the club in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after parting ways with Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, contributing three goals and two assists.

The former Bastia rearguard is expected to play a huge role under Mourinho next season as Fenerbahce aim to wrestle back the Turkish title from rivals Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has said, like Essien, Alexander Djiku could also take his game to the next level by working with Mourinho.