Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

The Fenerbahce centre-back has been granted an extended break after playing for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has taken advantage of the off-season to spend some quality time with his wife, Heley.
Djiku started both games as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Mali before recording a 4-3 victory over CAR in Kumasi.
The 29-year-old has now jetted off to a resort in Mauritius to holiday with his partner. Djiku shared photos and pictures from their vacation, alongside the caption: “Our holidays in Mauritius. Thanks again to @jwmarriottmauritius for this welcome and this magnificent place!”
The former Bastia and Racing Strasbourg rearguard tied the knot with long-time fiancée Heley in a beautiful wedding ceremony two years ago.
Meanwhile, Djiku will work under Jose Mourinho next season after the Portuguese was appointed as the manager of Fenerbahce.
The defender will join a select list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Inter Milan manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.
The Turkish giants unveiled Mourinho as their new head coach earlier this month, with thousands of fans showing up at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to welcome him.
A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Mourinho’s last job was at AS Roma, where he led the Italian club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.
As Fenerbahce manager, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be aiming to return the club to the pinnacle of Turkish football after they lost the league title to rivals Galatasaray last season.