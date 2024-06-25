Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

Djiku started both games as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Mali before recording a 4-3 victory over CAR in Kumasi.

The 29-year-old has now jetted off to a resort in Mauritius to holiday with his partner. Djiku shared photos and pictures from their vacation, alongside the caption: “Our holidays in Mauritius. Thanks again to @jwmarriottmauritius for this welcome and this magnificent place!”

The former Bastia and Racing Strasbourg rearguard tied the knot with long-time fiancée Heley in a beautiful wedding ceremony two years ago.

Meanwhile, Djiku will work under Jose Mourinho next season after the Portuguese was appointed as the manager of Fenerbahce.

The defender will join a select list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Inter Milan manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

The Turkish giants unveiled Mourinho as their new head coach earlier this month, with thousands of fans showing up at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to welcome him.

A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Mourinho’s last job was at AS Roma, where he led the Italian club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.