ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has taken advantage of the off-season to spend some quality time with his wife, Heley.

Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius
Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

The Fenerbahce centre-back has been granted an extended break after playing for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Recommended articles

Djiku started both games as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Mali before recording a 4-3 victory over CAR in Kumasi.

The 29-year-old has now jetted off to a resort in Mauritius to holiday with his partner. Djiku shared photos and pictures from their vacation, alongside the caption: “Our holidays in Mauritius. Thanks again to @jwmarriottmauritius for this welcome and this magnificent place!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Bastia and Racing Strasbourg rearguard tied the knot with long-time fiancée Heley in a beautiful wedding ceremony two years ago.

Meanwhile, Djiku will work under Jose Mourinho next season after the Portuguese was appointed as the manager of Fenerbahce.

The defender will join a select list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Inter Milan manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

The Turkish giants unveiled Mourinho as their new head coach earlier this month, with thousands of fans showing up at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to welcome him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Mourinho’s last job was at AS Roma, where he led the Italian club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

As Fenerbahce manager, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be aiming to return the club to the pinnacle of Turkish football after they lost the league title to rivals Galatasaray last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Inaki Williams praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy

‘Star boy!’ - Inaki praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy